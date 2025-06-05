Lucille L. Decker, 102, Princeton

April 15, 1923 - May 31, 2025

Lucille Laura Decker was born in a log cabin in Buffalo Township, MN, on April 15, 1923, to Frank and Carolyn (Meyer) Decker becoming sister to Gahart and Donald. Later her brother, Kenneth and sister, Frances Dolores joined the family.

In Lucille’s early years, her family moved a few times, but most of her childhood was spent on a farm on the north side of Buffalo Lake. The house had once been the first Wright County Jail (at one time the windows still had bars across them!). Lucille walked into town for school and was active in both choir and band, where she played trombone. She was also active in 4-H Clubs and once gave a baking presentation at the Minnesota State Fair.

Lucille graduated from Buffalo High School in 1941. Her father told her that he would pay for college if she helped on the farm for a year after graduation. She agreed and for the next year, took three classes in the mornings at Buffalo High School and then spent the afternoons helping on the farm. With both her mother and aunt having been teachers, it is no surprise that Lucille felt called to the same path.

Lucille attended St. Cloud Teacher’s College for two years, enabling her to teach in a city school – at the time just one year of college was necessary to teach in a country school. She always found it interesting how differently students in country schools were valued. She graduated from St. Cloud Teacher’s College in 1944 and continued to pursue additional degrees and certifications in education throughout her long career.

Lucille’s first teaching position was in Elgin, MN. After a year, she began looking for a position closer to home in Buffalo and found her place in Princeton, where she would live the rest of her life. She taught kindergarten, first grade and second grade - primarily first grade, sometimes with more than 40 children in her classroom at a time. Teaching children to read was especially meaningful to Lucille. She loved watching the moment their eyes lit up when they realized they were really reading. After 60 years of teaching, she retired in 2004, serving as a substitute teacher – sometimes four days a week, until the schools closed in March of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lucille was also a world traveler. Accompanied by her sister, brother, or friends, she explored the United States and ventured into many diverse and fascinating countries across all seven continents, including Antarctica!

Lucille was a long-time member of the Princeton Evangelical Free Church and served faithfully. If something needed to be done, she quietly stepped in to make sure it happened. She was very involved in teaching young children, and served for many years as Sunday School Superintendent. She continued teaching Sunday School until 2020.

Lucille Laura Decker passed away on May 31, 2025. She is survived by cousins and several nieces and nephews. Lucille never married and had no children, but she is beloved by many and her influences, gracious and gentle spirit, and loving presence will be missed.

The family gratefully appreciates the attention she received from her caregivers, especially those at Caley House.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Carolyn Decker; brothers, Gahart (Ruth), Donald (Elizabeth), and Kenneth (Maxine); sister, Frances; and two nephews, Kenneth Wayne and Richard.

Funeral Services for Lucille will be Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 2:00 PM at the Princeton Evangelical Free Church in Princeton. Pastor John Patnode will officiate. Visitation will be Monday, June 9, 2025, from 4:00-7:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be at a later date at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Minneapolis.