Lucille J. Feichtinger, 90, St. Cloud

December 2, 1931 - October 27, 2022

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Upper Church in St. Cloud for Lucille J. Feichtinger, age 90, of St. Cloud, who passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at her home in St. Cloud. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at St. Mary’s Cathedral Upper Church.

Lucille was born at home on December 2, 1931 to Walter and Anna (Roering) Nied in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1949. She was united in marriage to Vernon G. Feichtinger on May 25, 1957 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Lucille was employed at Stearns Mfg. Co. for over 40 years. Lucille enjoyed going fishing with her husband, tending to her flower beds and doing crossword puzzles. She was an active member of the St. Mary’s Cathedral Parish and St. Ann’s Christian Women.

She is survived by her sister, Delores “Lois” (Dale) Roeder and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon on May 19, 2013; an infant son in 1958; sister, Elaine Klein in 2013 and a brother, Donald Nied in 1971.

A special thank you to Lucille’s neighbors for their loving and compassionate care of her.