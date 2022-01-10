Lucille Hubner, 96, Motley, formerly of rural Swanville

September 5, 1925 - January 8, 2022

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 AM Thursday, January 13, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, for Lucille Hubner, 96 of Motley, formerly of rural Swanville, who passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022 at her home. Fr. Ronald Dockendorf will officiate and burial will be at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Swanville. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to mass. Williams Dingman Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie has been entrusted with arrangements.

Lucille was born September 5, 1925 to Joseph and Agnes (Namyst) Ploharz in Bruce Township, MN. On January 18, 1944 she married Joseph Hubner at St. John the Baptist Church. She and her husband farmed near Swanville as they raised their three children.

Lucille was an extremely hard worker and a woman of many talents. Despite the many farm chores, she found time to skillfully sew clothing for her kids and grandkids. Her large gardens were the source for the great canning that she did. With little notice, she could whip up a meal that would rival a fine banquet. Growing and tending to her flowers gave great joy. Lucille was a gifted musician. Not only could she play several instruments like the accordion, organ, piano, guitar and even a little harmonica, but she had a beautiful voice. Getting her family together with neighbors was always a highlight for her that often involved making music together.

Luiclle lived in Long Prairie for a while, then Ostego. For the past thirteen years she has lived in Motley with Austin Whitford, whom she thought of as a son. Staying connected with children, grandchildren and great grandchildren was always important. Her nieces and nephews would also claim her to be their best aunt. Lucille’s loving heart and sharp wit remained intact but her ninety-six-year-old body could go no longer.

She will be dearly missed by her son James Hubner of Bloomington; Daughters Kathryn Gessell of Upsala and Maryanne (Glen) Kortuem of Long Prairie; six grandchildren, David (Stacy), Megan, Jayme, Sage, Isiac, and Erason; six great grandchildren, Braeden, Kaycee, Isabelle, Parker, Vaeh and Henley and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joseph, her brothers Joseph and Norbert Ploharz and her sister Loretta Ploharz.