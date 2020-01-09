Lucille A. Bertram, 92, St. Martin

February 15, 1927 - January 8, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin for Lucille A. Bertram, age 92, of St. Martin, who passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Assumption Community Home in Cold Spring. Burial will be in the St. Martin Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, all at the St. Martin Catholic Church Parish Hall in St. Martin. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday at the Parish Hall.

Lucille was born on February 15, 1927 to Gregor and Elizabeth (Woeste) Voit in Greenwald, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Walter M. Bertram on June 13, 1944 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Greenwald. They were married for 75 years. Together, they farmed in the St. Martin area from 1944 until 1987, when they moved to St. Martin. They later moved to Richmond in 2007. She was a member of St. Martin Catholic Church, St. Agnes Mission Group, the Christian Mothers, Rosary Sodality and Catholic United Financial. Lucille worked for New Horizon Home Health Care and also enjoyed giving of her time and talents by volunteering for Albany Hospice for ten plus years.

Lucille was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved to spend time with her family. She was a devout Catholic and had a special devotion to Mary. Lucille also enjoyed quilting, playing cards, especially 500 and Sheepshead, going fishing and doing crafts, especially crocheting.

She is survived by her children, Chris (Brenda) of Woodbury, Ronald (Sherry) of St. Cloud, Allen (Betty) of St. Cloud, Kenneth (Joyce) of Cold Spring, Linda (Bernie) Herickhoff of Westport, Patrick (Debbie) of Spring Hill and Brian (Theresa) of Cold Spring; 29 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth (Carol) Voit of Arizona; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Lucille is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter; infant daughter, Mary; grandson, Gary Herickhoff and great-granddaughter, Brianna Bertram; and siblings, Chris Voit and Lorraine (Sylvester Linn and Bud) Sauer.

A special thank you to the staff of St. Croix Hospice and Assumption Community Home for their loving and compassionate care of Lucille.