Loyal G. Skuza, 93, St. Cloud

October 23, 1931 - June 6, 2025

Loyal Glen Skuza, 93, completed his journey with us on June 6th, 2025. Loyal was born on October 23rd, 1931, to the late William and Mary (Mayavski) Skuza in Popple Creek, MN. He married Bette Burckhardt on December 28th, 1951, and together they had five children. This marriage ended and he later married Sandy Engen on June 18th 1982.

In the late 1950’s, Loyal established a dealership for Badger Farm Equipment in his backyard in Milaca. In 1960, he relocated his business, Skuza Equipment, to St. Cloud expanding to selling motorcycle and snowmobile sales. After 23 years of operation, he sold his business and then sold the real estate to Sammy’s Pizza in 1983. Later he became involved in commercial real estate and successfully developed the Augusta Business Park.

Loyal was an avid racer of snowmobiles and cars for many years, retiring from racing in 1998, at age 67. A man of numerous talents, he possessed the ability to fix or build almost anything and took pleasure in lending a helping hand; work was his cherished pastime.

A long-time resident of St. Cloud and St. Joseph, Loyal treasured his time on Kraemer Lake in St. Joseph, MN and later enjoyed winter months in Foxwood community in Englewood, FL. He and Sandy created wonderful memories at both residences.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sandy; children Kathryn Jenson (Madison, IN), Renee (Fred) Mehr (Cold Spring, MN), Larry (Cindy) Skuza (Little Falls, MN), Lori DuBois (Brainerd, MN), Lisa (Tim) Gambrino (Sartell, MN); Step-children Scott (RuthAnn Alvord) Grabinski (Briggs Lake, MN), and Lauren (Kevin) Hanson (Minneapolis, MN); 23 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. His 4th great-great-grandchild will be born in late fall of 2025.

Loyal was preceded in death by two brothers, three sisters, three half-brothers, five half-sisters a granddaughter (Machalla Marie Skuza).

Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Loyal are invited to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Funeral Service will be at 12 p.m. and visitation will be from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at church.

To honor Loyal Skuza’s life and values, please consider a donation to the Hospice Support Foundation (https://www.hospicesupportfoundation.org/donate/) , Cure Alzheimer’s (https://curealz.org/giving/donate/) or the Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network (https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/152563) in place of flowers or plants.