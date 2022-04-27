Love’s Travel Stop in Rockville Sets Opening Date

ROCKVILLE -- A new fueling station will soon be open along Interstate 94 and Highway 23.

The Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores location in Rockville will open for business Thursday. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on May 13th at 11:30 a.m.

The project took about a year to complete with construction beginning last summer. Love’s was founded in 1964 and is based out of Oklahoma City. They operate more than 550 locations in 41 states.

This is only the company’s third location in Minnesota, behind Albert Lea and St. Charles.

