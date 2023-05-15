Love Cheese? You Will Love This Minnesota Cheese Festival in June
If you love cheese, I know I do, this is the festival for you.
It's the Pine Island Cheese Festival and it goes for 3 days in June. This year it's scheduled for June 2-4. There is cheese, obviously, other vendors, a parade and some live entertainment.
Pine Island is located near Rochester, and is about 2 and a half hours from St. Cloud. And this event is totally worth the drive. Great weekend getaway.
What can you expect from the event? You can bring the whole family, because there is something for everyone there. There is even a Kids day with activities that they will love and will keep them occupied for quite awhile.
The description on their website:
Kids Day and Entertainment are held under the tall cool trees of Trailhead Park, a Craft & Vendor Market can be found in the well-shaded grassy area behind Island Market, and the lively Carnival lights-up the evenings on County Rd 11 as you approach Pine Island from Hwy 52. The historic Creamery is the classy venue for the Cheese, Wine & Beer Gala. Wander outside onto the patio, wine in hand making small talk while sampling and judging your selections from the plate you stacked too high inside. It is a taste testing extravaganza from vendors in casual walk-thru surroundings. A perfect event to take a date, meet-up with neighbors, gather with old friends and new acquaintances for laughs, good times and great memories.
Throughout the three days of the festival, there are several events that you can partake in. Friday night ends with some fireworks that are sponsored by Treasure Island Casino, Saturday ends with some live entertainment, and Sunday ends with an afternoon parade. You can check out the whole schedule of events here. If you can't make the whole weekend work out, you can pick and choose which ones you would like to participate in.
