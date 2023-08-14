Louise “Toots” H. Erickson, 100, Sauk Rapids

May 11, 1923 - August 12, 2023

Memorial Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Louise “Toots” H. Erickson, age 100, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Toots was born on May 11, 1923 in Watab Township to Henry and Helen (Blaske) Mendel. She was united in marriage to Charles Fleming on May 11, 1946 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids and they later divorced. Toots then married Sidney Erickson on July 12, 1958 in Webster, SD. She lived all of her life in Sauk Rapids and worked at the Papermill during WWII, Three Sisters Bridal Store, Montgomery Wards, Stearns Manufacturing, and was a cook for many years at the Sauk Rapids Legion Post 254. Toots was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids and helped with the funeral lunches. She was also a member of the Sauk Rapids Legion Auxiliary Post 254 and the Sauk Rapids VFW Auxiliary Post 6992. Toots enjoyed spending time with her family, going on road trips, fishing, playing Bingo and cards. She had a quick wit, was hardworking, and always called it from the hip and told you how it was.

Louise is survived by her children, Dean Erickson of Sauk Rapids, Sandra Erickson (Steven Prescott) of Sauk Rapids, and Jeff Erickson of Sauk Rapids; sister-in-law, Arlene Mendel; daughter-in-law, Susan Schwinghammer; 11 grandchildren, and 26 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Erickson; children, Linda (Fleming) Jones, Terry Erickson, Kelly Fleming, and Diane Lynn; siblings, Alice Skuza, Gilbert Mendel, James Mendel, Harry Mendel, Patricia Constant, Henry “Chuck” Jr. Mendel, Howard Mendel, Clarence Mendel, Lloyd Mendel, and Dorothy Mendel; and sons-in-law, George Jones and Chad Jensen.

Memorials are preferred to Coborn’s Cancer Center in St. Cloud.

Special thank you to Moments Hospice and Good Shepherd Lutheran Home for all of their care.