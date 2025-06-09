Louise Gunderson, 88, Foley

November 22, 1936 - June 6, 2025

Louise Gunderson, age 88 of Foley passed away June 6, 2025 at her home surrounded by her family. Memorial Services will be 12:00 PM, Thursday, June 12, 2025 at the Foley Funeral Home. Rev. Timothy Wittwer will officiate and burial will take place at Benton County Cemetery, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. There will be a visitation from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Louise Esther Gunderson was born November 22, 1936, the oldest of 6 children in Onamia, Minnesota to Alfred V. Baker Sr., and Bernice A. Hunter. She graduated from West High School, class of 1954. She married Gerald Schmidt and the couple had 5 children: Stephen (Debbie) Schmidt, Victoria (Chris) Kreger, David (Tammy) Schmidt, Rebecca (Ray) Grundhoefer and Scott (Tricia) Schmidt. She married Jay Gunderson on June 25, 1990. Jay had 5 children; Jeff (Pattie) Gunderson, Kenny (Bonnie) Gunderson, Dan (Deb) Gunderson, Cindy Walden and Todd (Dione) Gunderson. Louise is also survived by 30 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren and countless foster children. Jay and Louise enjoyed Frosty Acre Farms, raising cows, sheep, llamas and alpacas and took in any strays that came along. Louise enjoyed crafts, birds, especially cardinals, cooking, gardening, all nature, traveling and had a witty sense of humor. Mostly she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, large family gatherings and making enough stone soup for everyone. She was a member of Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Gerald and Jay, granddaughters; Shannon Wojiak, Casey Myers a great granddaughter, Ayva Benoit and a great grandson, Simon Myers. She was also preceded by her siblings: Jan Evans, Marilyn Knoll, Alfred V. Baker Jr., 'Butch', Milton Baker and Lawrence Baker.