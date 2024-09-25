Louise Ann Winkler, 91, Holdingford

January 24, 1933 - September 23, 2024

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Louise Ann Winkler, age 91 of Holdingford will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 2, at the Church of All Saints, St. Mary in Holdingford. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Louise died Monday at the Mother of Mercy Campus of Care in Albany. There will be a visitation after 10:00 AM on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Louise was born January 24, 1933, in Holding Township to Joseph and Antonia (Lehner) Solinger. She lived all of her life in Holdingford. She married LeRoy Winkler on September 5, 1955, in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Holdingford. Louise worked for the U.S. Postal Service for many years, eventually becoming the Postmaster in Holdingford. Louise loved wildlife and flowers. She particularly enjoyed watching wildlife from the front deck of the cabin. She was a member of the Church of All Saints, St. Mary, the St. Mary Christian Women, and the Holdingford American Legion Auxiliary.

Louise is survived by her children; LeRoy “Lee” Winkler, Backus; Timothy “Tim” (Connie) Winkler, Rangely, CO; Kimberly “Kim” (Steve) Ebnet, Holdingford; James “Jim” (Deb) Winkler, Milaca; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Ann Rogers, Anaheim, CA, and her sister-in-law, Lois Solinger, Holdingford.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, LeRoy on February 22, 2012, her premature great-granddaughter, Elsie Ann Voit, and her brothers and sisters and their spouses; John (Dorothy) Solinger, Ruth (Glenn) Maroney, Rosemary (William) Scepaniak, Andrew Solinger and brother-in-law, John Rogers.