Louis M. Kohls, 77, St. Cloud and formerly Eau Claire

June 25, 1945 - January 1, 2023

Services will be in the spring for Louis M. Kohls, age 77, who died Sunday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring, MN. Inurnment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire, WI.

Louis was born in Eau Claire, WI to Harvey and Pearl (Myers) Kohls. He worked at Gould/Imperial Cleavite and did healthcare for various organizations. After retirement he volunteered at the St. Cloud VFW and always said it was his way of giving back to our veterans. Louis loved telling stories with his friends.

Survivors include his children, Michael, Wade (Kim), Leah Conner; siblings, Jean Thorp, Keith (Diana) Kohls; sister-in-law, Pattie Kohls; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Louis was preceded in death by his children Paul and Derek; siblings, Herbert (Carol) Kohls, Harvey (Betty) Kohls, Robert Kohls, DeLoris Kohls, Richard Kohls; son-in-law, Sean Conner.