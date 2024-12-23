Louis “Lou” E. Kramer, 86, Eden Valley

August 12, 1938 - December 18, 2024

attachment-Louis Kramer loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2024 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Lou Kramer, age 86. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Lou Kramer, also known as “Sweet Lou,” was frequently found at social events in his community and was an avid conversationalist. The people that knew him would often go out of their way to talk to him. It’s not because he was the most amazing storyteller in the western hemisphere. It’s not because you could always rely on him to sit down and have a beer with you. It’s not because he was a master negotiator. It’s not because he came up with the concept of filling ice cream pails full of cookies well before Martha ever did. It’s not because he was the Bobby Flay of breakfast menus. It’s not because he was an elite and passionate farmer. It’s not because he was a subject matter expert in Farmall tractors. It's not because he was well known in Stearns and Meeker County for his in-home Wheel of Fortune prowess. It’s not because he was a huge fan of watching a “ball game.” It’s because he was a truly wonderful man who always had a smile on his face, a selfless father who adored his children, grandchildren, and siblings. When the term “salt of the earth good people” is entered into a Google search, the first result that appears should be an image of Lou Kramer.

Louis Everett Kramer was born August 12, 1938 in Manannah Township to Theodore and Veronica (Foley) Kramer. He married Linda (Ginther) Ruhland on August 19, 1989 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. He is survived by his children, Aaron (Maria) Ruhland, Jen (Jeff) Ruhland, Beth (Larry) Boyle, Ryan (Lori) Ruhland, Matt (Michelle) Ruhland, and Kevin Kramer; siblings, Sister Margaret Kramer, Sheila Matteson, Charlotte Moen, Dan Kramer, and Jack (JoAnn) Kramer; brother-in-law, Fred Haffley; and grandchildren, Nick, Joe, Pete, Olivia, Victor, Jackson, Brady, Claire, and Evie. Lou was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda; sister, Jean Haffley; and brothers-in-law, Del Matteson and Ron Moen.