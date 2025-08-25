April 18, 1940 – August 21, 2025

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN. Louis “Louie” Vogel age 85, died on Thursday, August 21, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital with his family by his side. The Reverend Derek Wiechmann will be the celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 26, 2025 from 9:30 AM to 11 AM at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Louie was born on April 18, 1940, in St. Cloud, Minnesota the son of Aloyius L. and Romana L. (Heuring) Vogel. Louie had two main careers in his life. He started in the printing industry while he was in high school, doing various jobs. His second career he dedicated 21 years as a rural mail carrier with the United States Postal Service. Deeply rooted in his faith and community, Louie was a lifelong member of St. Anthony’s Parish in St. Cloud. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus Council #5548 for over 50 years, as well as the Eagles Club, Pantowners, and the Mail Carriers Union.

Louie cherished time spent with his family and felt blessed to be present at nearly every special event in the lives of his sisters, brothers, nieces, and nephews. He enjoyed over 50 years of deer hunting, and fishing with family and friends. He enjoyed a firm conversation with anyone on his political opinions.

He is survived by; his sisters Mary Backes of Cold Spring and Jane Palmersheim of St. Cloud; his significant friend, Millie Huberty of St. Cloud; and over 40 nieces and nephews. His family will dearly miss his presence in their lives, and all with their own special memories.

Louie was preceded in death by; his parents; sisters Marcella Theis, Leora Winkelman, Lorraine Preusser, and infant sister Barbara Ann; and brothers Alfred, Richard, Ralph, Raymond, and Robert.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff and residents of Serenity Place on Seventh in St. Joseph for the compassionate care and companionship they provided to Louie over the past 13 months.