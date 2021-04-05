Lorraine T. Carlson, 84, Sauk Rapids

October 3, 1936 - April 2, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Lorraine T. Carlson, age 84, who passed away Friday at her home. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the service Tuesday all at the church. Christian Mothers will pray at 6:30 p.m., followed by parish prayers at 7:00 p.m. Monday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids. Services will be live streamed at: sacredheartsaukrapids.org

Lorraine was born October 3, 1936 in St. Cloud to George & Florence (Binczik) Janochowski. She married Alvin “Al” Carlson on September 9, 1958 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Lorraine was a homemaker and lived most of her life in the Sauk Rapids area. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister, and member of St. Monica’s Mission Group, Befrienders, and Catholic Aide. She was also a member of Sauk Rapids VFW Post #6992 Auxiliary. Lorraine will be remembered for her sense of humor, and love for family and the poor. She sewed over 500 dresses and 600 food bags for Haiti, and over 1,000 pairs of mittens, caps, and scarf sets for the poor. Her greatest joy was great grandchildren, grandchildren, and praying for others in need.

Survivors include her husband, Al of Sauk Rapids; daughter and son, Debra Ann Carlson (James Ehlers) of Sauk Rapids and Jerome (Jacquie) Carlson of Sauk Rapids; brother, Sy (Corrine) Janochowski of St. Cloud; grandchildren, James, Gina (Nick), Brandon (Rachel) and Joey (Shoni); and great grandchildren, Keegan, Katie and one on the way. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Harriet Schlichting, Verna Schultz and Wanda Kucala; and brothers, Al and Larry Janochowski.

The family wishes to thank CentraCare Hospice and her special caregiver, Jacquie for all the wonderful care given to Lorraine.