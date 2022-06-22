Lorraine O. Heinen, 78, Waite Park

April 25, 1944 - June 21, 2022

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Lorraine O. Heinen, age 78, of Waite Park who passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Private burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Lorraine was born on April 25, 1944 in Luxemburg, Minnesota to Jacob and Irene (Evans) Kotschevar. She married Gerald O. “Jerry” Heinen on April 25, 1963 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville. She worked for Electrolux for 40 years, retiring in 2007. Lorraine was a member of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Eagles Auxiliary Aerie #622, and the Moose Auxiliary.

She enjoyed the 3 C’s: Cribbage, Casinos, and Country Music. Lorraine especially loved the time spent with her family. She also was a fan of the Minnesota Vikings.

Lorraine is survived by her children, Mary Jo (Westley) Hamilton of Watkins, Cynthia Ann (Benjamin) Alm of St. Cloud, Sandra (Greg) Torborg of Richmond, Carol (fiancé Nick Jelen) Kronenberg of St. Joseph, and Bernard (Melinda); grandchildren, Brad, Heidi, Kamira, Jaclyn, Jordan, Hailey, Khala, Brittany, Alexander, Bethany, Zackary, and Kira; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Rita Arndt of St Cloud, Maggie Kotschevar of Waite Park, Jeanette Weeres of Waite Park, and Linda (Eric) Eisenschenk of Cold Spring; special friend, Duane Jaeger; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry; son, Gerard; grandson, Jayson Hamilton; siblings, Art, Bob and Dorothy.

A Special Thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud Hospital Neuro-Spinal Unit and the Daniel Funeral Home for all the care given to Lorraine and her family.