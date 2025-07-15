August 10, 1932 - July 12, 2025

Foley funeral Home Foley Funeral Home loading...

Lorraine Janson, age 92 of Foley, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 12, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 19, 2025 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, July 18th at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and will continue from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at the church on Saturday. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 PM, Friday and the Christian Mothers Rosary will be at 9:00 AM Saturday at the church. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Lorraine Barbara Janson was born August 10, 1932 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to John and Marcella (Dorr) Weyer. She married Edward Janson on May 24, 1955 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. The couple lived in Sartell before moving to a farm near Foley where they farmed and raised their family. Lorraine was a dairy farmer's wife and enjoyed gardening, canning and embroidery. She was an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins, the WWE, liked playing cards and always enjoyed a cold beer. She traveled to Germany, Alaska, Hawaii and Branson. Family was most important to Lorraine, including family vacations, fishing and large family gatherings with her children and grandchildren. She had a strong faith and was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The family of Lorriane would like to extend their appreciation to the staff on the medical oncology unit at the St. Cloud Hospital for their great care.

She is survived by her children: Sue (Gary) Svihel, Foley; Linda (Ken) Lahr, St. Stephen; Sandy (Dave) Pietrzak, Foley; Rick (Lynne), Sartell; Buck (Teresa), Foley; Diane Brisbin (Todd), Worthington; Jeff (Peggy), Sauk Rapids; Steve (Jane) Foley; Jerry (Elizabeth), St. Cloud and Kathy (Tim) Knapek of Foley, 30 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild as well as brothers and sisters: Robert Weyer, Sauk Rapids; Jane (Edmund) Kalla, Rockville; Pete Weyer, Hill City; Don (Karol) Weyer, Rice; Helen Beckstrom, Sartell and sisters-in-law, Joan Weyer and Rita Janson both of Sauk Rapids and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Edward and brothers and sisters: Ed Weyer, Leonard Weyer, Leo Weyer and sisters and brother-in-law, Anita Weyer, Georgia Weyer, Delores Weyer and Al Beckstrom.