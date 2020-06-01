Lorraine Hesse, 92, Cold Spring

January 5, 1928 - May 28, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Lorraine Hesse, age 92, who died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her home surrounded by her children. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending the mass and burial service must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Please book your spot for mass or view the service live streamed at www.stboniface.com or contact St. Boniface Parish.

Lorraine was born in Cold Spring to Frank and Christine (Philippi) Bolfing. She married Herbert Hesse on April 7, 1951 in Cold Spring.

Lorraine enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards and volunteering at the diocese chancery. Together with her husband they built Town’s Edge Mobile Home Park and City View Golf. She was a member of St. Boniface, COF, Cold Spring Area Historical Society, and Stearns County Historical Society. Genealogy was an important part of her life, tracing the Bolfing family back to the 1500s.

She is survived by her children, Gene (Pat), Herb (Brenda), Margaret, Susan (Richard Brooks) Hesse, Gordon (Norma), Daniel (Carla); siblings, Martha (Gerald) Meehan, Christine Acklund, Harry (Pat) Bolfing, Annabel (Ben) Monson, Nina (Gerald Butenhoff) Bolfing, Thomas (Lenore) Bolfing; 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert; sister, Rose Dahlstream; and grandson, Troy Hesse.

Memorials are preferred to the Cold Spring Historical Society.