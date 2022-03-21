Lorraine G. Peterson, 78, Princeton

January 18, 1944 – March 17, 2022

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services for Lorraine G. Peterson, age 78, who passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Elim Wellspring Health Care Center in Princeton, MN.

Lorraine was born on January 18, 1944. She worked as an over the road truck driver for many years and during that time she met and married Gerald “Pete” Peterson in 1995. Lorraine truly enjoyed her job in the trucking industry and was very proud to be in a field that was predominantly male. She was good at what she did and enjoyed the experiences that came with that job. Lorraine was a great cook and made everything from scratch. She enjoyed gardening, canning, baking (especially pies), and was a very talented painter and embroiderer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband Gerald “Pete” in 2021. Survivors include her step-children, Wayde Peterson, Kandi Fritz, and Kimberly (Dameon) White; sister-in-law, Darlene (Lynn) Gould; brothers-in-law, Dale (Jan) and Duane Peterson; and many nieces and nephews.