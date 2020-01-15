Lorraine Degiovanni, 92, St. Joseph

October 12, 1927 - January 10, 2020

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Fruit Farm Road in Collegeville for Lorraine Degiovanni, age 92, of St. Joseph who passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to services on Tuesday at St. John the Baptist Parish Hall.

Lorraine was born on October 12, 1927 in Mellen, Wisconsin to William and Beatrice (Barabe) Hemming. Lorraine married John Degiovanni on May 24, 1947 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Mellen, WI. She was a wonderful homemaker her entire life. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Collegeville.

Lorraine enjoyed all the time spent with her family.

She is survived by her children, Jim (Mary) of St. Joseph, Tom (Fiona McDonald) of Atlantic Beach, FL; grandchildren, Leigh (Steve) Klaverkamp of Sartell, Katherine (Mark) McDonald of St. Cloud, Joseph (Kristina) Degiovanni of Sartell; 13 great grandchildren; brothers, Ted Hoglund and Gene Hoglund and extended family and friends.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John in 2016; siblings Minerva Hitchcock, Jerry Hoglund, and Harvey Hoglund.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Good Shepherd Memory Care for the exceptional care given to Lorraine during her stay.

Memorials to the Good Shepherd Community Foundation are preferred in lieu of flowers.