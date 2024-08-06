Lorraine A. Hartung, 83, Avon

April 29, 1941 - August 5, 2024

attachment-Lorraine Hartung loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2024, at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Lorraine (Bauer) Hartung, age 83 of Avon, who passed away on Monday morning, August 5, at Benedictine Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services. Fr. Greg Miller, OSB, will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Lorraine was born in St. Cloud, MN on April 29, 1941 to Leo and Pauline (Minnerath) Bauer. She grew up in Cold Spring and Holdingford. She married Stephen Hartung on May 28, 1963 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Holdingford. Lorraine enjoyed knitting, watching sports, puzzles, word finds, and going on road trips exploring Minnesota. She was a member of St. Benedict’s Christian Mothers and the Avon Over the Hill Club.

Lorraine is survived by her children, Marie (Doug) Eli of Avon and Charles (Kimberly) Hartung of Oak Ridge, TN; grandchildren Benjamin Eli, Maggie (Harrison) Maxwell, Madison Hartung, Emily Hartung; and soon-to-be twin great-granddaughters.

Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Stephen (2010), sister Eileen Young (2018), and brother-in-law LeRoy Young (2019).

Special thanks to Serenity Village of Avon, Assumption Community of Cold Spring, and St. Croix Hospice for their love and care for Lorraine over the last 3 years.