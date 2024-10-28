Lorinda L. Stewart, 95, Sartell, formerly of St. Cloud

January 7, 1929 - October 25, 2024

Lorinda Lucy Stewart, age 95, of Sartell, formerly of St. Cloud, passed away on Thursday October 25, 2024, at Edgewood Vista in Sartell. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at Calvary Community Church, St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Lorinda was born on January 7, 1929, in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Millard and Ida (Keehr) Lease. She married Lawrence Stewart in Fergus Falls, Minnesota on September 28, 1946. Lorinda worked as a billing clerk for Gamble-Robinson for a brief time. She was a member of Calvary Community Church where she volunteered, working diligently keeping records, preparing student materials, and assisting where needed in children’s ministries.

Lorinda was an avid seamstress and enjoyed knitting, going for long drives, birdwatching, and going to the river where she could feed and watch the ducks and other birds. Among other things, she will be remembered for conquering any home improvement project big or small.

Lorinda is survived by her granddaughter, Priscilla Finstad of Los Angeles; her brother, Leon Lease of Beresford, SD and many relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence; daughter, Catherine Taylor; three brothers, Francis, Robert and Eugene Lease; and four sisters, Hazel Torres, Alice Genz, Matilda Hyslop, and Priscilla Lease (infant sister).

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Calvary Community Church for children’s ministries.