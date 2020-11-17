Lorilyn A. Rose, 61, Isanti

February 2, 1959 - November 7, 2020

A Mass of Christian Burial for Lorilyn Ann Rose, age 61 of Isanti, will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, Princeton, MN. Visitation will be on Friday, November 13 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, with prayers at 7:30 PM, at the church and one hour prior to Mass on Saturday. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 16 at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Lori passed away peacefully at her home on November 7, 2020, after a long battle with COPD with her three daughters, sisters, Jaqui and Lynn, and long-time friend, Brenda, by her side.

Lorilyn Ann Belair was born February 2, 1959, to Jerome and Bonita (Antell) Belair in Minneapolis. Lori grew up in Spring Lake Park and attended high school there. Lori was born to love and care for others. She would do anything for anyone. In her job at Dellwood Recovery at Cambridge Medical Center, where she worked for 20 plus years, she helped people to heal and grow on their journey to sobriety. Her love for her children and grandchildren was even greater. Lori loved to go to garage sales and find good deals. She particularly loved her dog, Charlie.

Lori is survived by her mother, Bonita Belair; three daughters, Lindsay (Adam) Anderson, Ashley (Matt) Jensen, and Whitney (Blayne) Norman; grandchildren, Ty, Johnny, RaeLynn, Easton, and Evelyn; siblings, Butch (Linda) Belair, Brad (Lynn) Belair, Tom (Sue) Belair, Jaqui (Curt) Winkelman, Lynn (Tom) Hunn, Jerolyn “ChiChi” Oliver, and Ronnie (Dolores) Belair; uncle, Larry (Kathy) Belair; favorite aunt, Bernadette Mitchell; her dog, Charlie; and many nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Jerome Belair; paternal and maternal grandparents; aunts and uncles, Rev. Eugene Belair, Dennis Mitchell, Karl (Phyllis) Scherf, David Antill, and Darrel (Shirley) Sanders; great-nephew, Blake Creswell; and best friend, Penny Lowry.

Her sass, spunk, and larger than life attitude will be missed by all. Carry on….