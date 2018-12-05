Lori Y. Hasbrouck, 83, St. Cloud

August 22, 1935 - December 5, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11AM on Monday, December 10, 2018 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Lori Hasbrouck, age 83 of St. Cloud died Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina surrounded by her family. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and interment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Family and friends may call after 10AM at the church on Monday. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Lori was born on August 22, 1935 in Arlington, MN to the late Louis and Loretta (Welch) Kill. She married William R. Hasbrouck on July 16, 1956 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Arlington, MN. Lori was a very active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Lori cherished time with her family above all else. She and her husband, Bill, especially enjoyed driving trips, often taking the road less traveled. She handled life’s challenges with strength and grace. Lori died as she lived; with courage, dignity, strength, humor, love and with faith.

Survivors include her children, Christopher (Meg) of Northeast Mpls and Andrea (Chad) Schwinghammer of Edina; son-in-law, Steve Daniels of Rice; grandchildren, Danielle Hasbrouck, Grant Hasbrouck, William Schwinghammer, Adam Schwinghammer, Courtney Daniels and Heather Daniels; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Groetsch of California, Anne Adele Leaf of Eden Prairie.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William (December 5, 2003); son, Tim (August 19, 1982); daughter, Stephanie Daniels (January 6, 1998); brothers, Valentine, Louis and Larry Kill; sisters, Margie Makens, Mary Nyberg and Barbara Stevens.