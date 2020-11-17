Loretta S. Klug, 76, Sauk Rapids

March 25, 1944 - November 11, 2020

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Loretta S. Klug, age 76, who passed away Wednesday after a long battle with Alzheimer’s at Talahi Care Center in St. Cloud. Pastor David Hinz and Pastor John Beck will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation be one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Loretta was born March 25, 1944 in Minnewaukan, ND to Laurice & Signe (Swenson) Ness. She graduated from Wadena High School in 1962 and married Donald Klug on October 17, 1966 in Sisseton, SD. Loretta worked at Fingerhut and also did Daycare for many years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Trinity Ladies Aid, and was a Girl Scout Leader. Loretta enjoyed gardening, watching birds, reading, camping, playing cards, shopping, crafts, baking, and flowers. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Loretta is survived by her husband, Don of Sauk Rapids; daughters, Sheli Oliver (Dale Hoffman) of Upsala, Brenda (Tim) Wilcox of Sauk Rapids, and Merrilee Ascheman (Scott Tostenson) of Clontarf; sisters and brother, Connie Nelson of Brainerd, Shari (Michael) Knoshaug of Williston, ND, and Larry (Cheryl) Ness of Benson; grandchildren, Michael (Leisha) Wilcox, Tiffany Klug, Michelle (Derrick) Lass, Tanner Oliver, Tasha Oliver, Tabitha Oliver, and Joe Ascheman; and great grandchildren, Adrea, Riley, Adelise, Jackson, Sullivan, and Peyton. She was preceded in death by her parents; and infant daughter, Kristen Lori Klug.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Moments Hospice and Talahi Care Center staff.