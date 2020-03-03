Loretta Mae (Nelson) Jenson, 90, New Hope

October 29, 1929 - February 26, 2020

Loretta Mae (Nelson) Jenson, age 90, New Hope, MN completed her journey and went bravely home Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was a great storyteller, was full of spunky wit, had a heart deep and wide for those she loved , and had a black belt in ironing. Memorial service at 4:00 on Sunday, March 1st at House of Hope Lutheran Church - 4800 Boone Ave., North New Hope, MN 55428.

Loretta Mae Jenson was born October 29, 1929 in Santiago, MN to Nels H. and Myrtle Mae (Ross) Nelson. She was the 14th of 16 children. She married Paul B. Jenson on July 21, 1950 in Minneapolis, though he first asked her to marry him in third grade. They made their home in Robbinsdale, MN for 27 years, where they had four children. In 1977 they bought their home in Hackensack where they enjoyed the good life for many years on Woman Lake. They spent time living in the cities managing apartments near Lake Harriet before they went “up north” full time. They also spent a brief time in Sartell before making their home in New Hope in 2011. When Paul passed in 2013, they had celebrated 63 years together. The following year she moved to Texas to live with her daughter Cindy. She finally came back home to New Hope to live the first solo years of her life until her passing.

Loretta was a storyteller and had a memory as sharp as a tack. She loved her friends and family deeply and did her best to keep tabs on everyone. She was full of faith, spunky wit, and had a great sense of humor.

Survivors include her son and daughters, Steven (Karen) of Menominee, WI, Cheryl of Minneapolis, and Linda (Jay) of Minneapolis, her last remaining sibling, sister Valborg (Dean) Molin of St. Michael, eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. Loretta was proceeded in death by her parents; husband; 14 siblings; daughter, Cindy Jenson; granddaughter, Alisha Jenson; grandsons, Jason and Jeremy Gfroerer; and great granddaughter, Angelica Madison.