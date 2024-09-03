Loretta Irene Berg Wilson, 90, St. Cloud

September 24, 1933 - August 28, 2024

Loretta, fondly known as Ret, passed away peacefully at Edenbrook of St. Cloud on August 28, 2024.

Ret was born to Hazel and Otto Berg. She lived in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota throughout her childhood.

After high school graduation Ret attended business school. Ret met the love of her life, Clarence (Clink) and married in 1953.

Ret and Clink enjoyed life! They camped, motorcycled , wintered in Florida and loved seeking treasures at sales and flea markets.

Four children kept Ret and Clink on their toes. Camping in a converted school bus provided the family with many memorable experiences; 2 World's Fairs and many State and National Parks.

You could often see Ret doing needlework, sewing or reading books. She enjoyed watching the birds and wildlife out her window.

Ret's parents, Otto and Hazel Berg, brother Henry Berg, husband Clarence (Clink) Wilson and son Lee Wilson passed before her.

Left to celebrate her life are daughter Jan (Tim) Pederson, sons Greg (Rhonda) Wilson, Mark ( Pam) Wilson, 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.

We are thankful for the wonderful care at Nature's Point, Edenbrook and comfort from Moments Hospice.

As per Ret's wishes, there will be no service.