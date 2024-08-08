Loretta E. “Lori” Pogatchnik, 75, St. Stephen

July 12, 1949 - August 7, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Loretta E. “Lori” Pogatchnik, age 75 of St. Stephen who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at her home. Her nephew Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. The burial will take place at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the parish hall in St. Stephen. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Monday at the parish hall. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Loretta was born July 12,1949 in Pearl Lake, Minnesota, the second of nine children to Gilbert and Marie (Wieneke) Schmitz. She married William L. Pogatchnik on December 19, 1970, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Loretta graduated from St. Cloud College with a bachelor’s degree. The couple made their home in St. Stephen where they raised their five children. During her lifetime she was a substitute teacher and a tax preparer. She was most proud of being a wife, mom and grandma.

Loretta was a member of St. Stephen’s Lions Club, Vibrance Committee, St. Stephen’s Little Flower Mission group and St. Stephen Parish.

Loretta enjoyed traveling, sewing, flower gardening, reading, playing cards and the best of all spending time with her grandchildren. Her door was always open to family and friends.

Loretta is survived by her husband, Bill of 53 years; children, Todd (Melissa), Travis (Michelle), Terry (Amanda), DaNell (Jeff) Carlson and Ryan; ten grandchildren, Haylee, Taylor, Alexis, Brooke, Maya, Trevin, Nora, Emily, Katie, Casey; step-grandchildren, Savannah and Beau; brothers and sisters, Beverly Mrosla, Delphine Voigt, Leon, Carol Fey and Clifford.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Marlene Ratke, Delores Thrush and Jo Ann Stegura.