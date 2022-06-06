Loretta A. “Lori” Pfannenstein, 82, St. Joseph

October 9, 1939 - June 3, 2022

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Loretta A. “Lori” Pfannenstein, age 82 of St. Joseph who passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Woodcrest of Country Manor in St. Joseph. Reverend Roger Klassen OSB and Reverend Jerome Tupa OSB will officiate. Interment will take place at the parish Mausoleum.

Visitation will from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the St. Joseph Parish Center Heritage Hall. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Monday.

Lori was born October 9, 1939 in St. Joseph, Minnesota to Florian and Agatha (Schroeder) Ketten. She graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School. Lori married Eugene J. Pfannenstein on May 14, 1960 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. She was employed as a secretary by the St Joseph Lab School and St. John’s Prep School for many years, retiring in 2012. During her career she was honored with the St. John’s Prep Armor of Light Award. Lori lived in St. Joseph all of her life. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Parish with many acts of service including walking Buster, Fr. Jerome’s dog.

In addition to being a mother to her own children Lori was a mother figure to countless students, friends and neighbors. She had a unique zest for life, she said yes to every opportunity in life, including matching tattoos with her grandchildren, tubing at the age of seventy and ziplining at the age of seventy-five. Lori had a very strong Catholic faith that allowed her to be a pillar of support for family, friends and people of the St. Joseph community. Her pride and joy was her role of being a grandmother; she was a playful interactive grandmother who was able to make each grandchild feel loved and appreciated.

Lori is survived by her children, Jeff (Laura) of St. Cloud, Al (Lisa) of St. Joseph, Tim (Ange) of Chandler, Arizona, Paul (Cindy) of St. Cloud, Ann (Ben) Stuckart of Spokane, Washington; grandchildren, Michael, Megan, Marren (Connor Wendt), Nicklas, Hannah, Isabel, Thomas, Addy, Libby and Lucas Pfannenstein; and sister, Jeanette “Nettie” Pfannenstein of St. Joseph; niece, Sara Goese of Brooklyn Park; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Lori was preceded in death by her parents; husband Eugene on October 11, 2002; brother, Robert; sisters; Betty Gillitzer, Mary Gamades and Carol.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flower to Woodcrest of Country Manor in St. Joseph and CentraCare Hospice.