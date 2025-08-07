November 20, 1971 - August 5, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Lora L. Eisenschenk, age 53, who died Tuesday after battling cancer for the last four years. Burial will be in the St. John the Baptist Parish Cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Visitations will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN and 9:30-10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church gathering space.

Lora was born in St. Cloud, MN to John and Glenda (DeGeest) Betts. She was baptized on December 12, 1971, and later confirmed in her faith. Lora married Douglas Eisenschenk September 19, 1998, in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kimball, MN. In March of 2025 she chose to add the Catholic faith to her life to worship with her boys.

Lora’s son Michael was her biggest joy. She loved to bake, cook, and music was her therapy. Lora was always concerned about caring for her boys, Doug and Michael. She and her family are active members of the Stearns County Pioneer Club. Lora loved to dress the part and participate in the pioneer activities. She will be missed at CentraCare Hospital in Paynesville, MN where she was a registered nurse for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Doug; son, Michael; mother, Glenda; brother, Brian (Wendy) Betts; many nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Charlotte; in-laws, Brenda, Darren (Heather), and Bonnie (Shane).

She is preceded in death by her father, John; father-in-law, Ron and two children.