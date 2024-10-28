Lonnie G. Schmidt, 62, Paynesville

April 16, 1962 - October 27, 2024

attachment-Lonnie Schmidt loading...

In loving memory, Lonnie Gene Schmidt, born on April 16, 1962, in Paynesville, Minnesota, passed away on October 27, 2024.

He graduated Paynesville High School in 1980 and subsequently attended St. Cloud Technical College, attaining a degree in Wastewater Treatment. He was employed in this field for more than 20 years in southern Minnesota.

Lonnie loved outdoor activities, especially hunting and fishing. His favorite place to fish was Lake Koronis. He also loved dogs and fostered several pets throughout his life.

Lonnie is survived by his parents, Eugene and Sharon Schmidt, his sister Lorie (Pat) Meagher, his brother Lee (Helen) Schmidt, sister Lisa (Paul) Bowden, and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Paynesville Cemetery.

A special thank you to the staff at Galeon Nursing Home in Osakis and CentraCare Hospice for the compassionate care Lonnie was given.