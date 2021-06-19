Long Prairie Man Killed in Crash on Highway 10 Saturday

RICE -- A Long Prairie man died in a crash in Benton County Saturday morning. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Highway 10 near Little Rock Lake in Watab Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going east on Highway 10 when it entered the median and rolled.

The driver, a 23-year-old man from Long Prairie, died as a result of the crash. His name has not yet been released. Authorities say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

His passenger, 19-year-old Daniel Martinez-Diaz also of Long Prairie, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

