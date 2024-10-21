Lois J. Woitalla, 81, Harding/Pierz

February 1, 1943 - October 18, 2024

attachment-Lois Woitalla loading...

Lois J. Woitalla, age 81 year old resident of Harding, passed away on Friday October 18, 2024 at Pierz Villa. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday October 25th at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding. Rev. David Maciej will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m – 7:00 p.m at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service Thursday October 24th, in Pierz and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. The rosary will be prayed by the Rosary Sodality Group at 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Lois was born on February 1, 1943 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls to Edward and Dorothy (Perkins) Janson. She graduated from Onamia High School as Valedictorian. Lois worked as a secretary to the superintendent of the Onamia schools for a year. Lois was united in marriage to Joseph Woitalla on June 14, 1961 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding. She worked as a homemaker and accountant and secretary for the family business, Woitalla Service Inc. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Holy Cross Rosary Sodality, Bible Study Group, Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, National Right to Life Committee, wrote for the MCCL newspaper, and volunteered for the shut-ins. Lois enjoyed traveling, reading, and being involved in numerous church activities and singing for the choir. She was a pro-life activist and had a lot of political involvement. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family. Lois was the epitome of grace, compassion and stoicism that inspired all who knew her. She dedicated her life to Catholic faith, nurturing her family and friends always putting others before herself. Her gentle and stoic spirit, warm smiles and words of wisdom provided comfort and guidance to all in times of need. She had the ability to listen, offering her heart and support without judgement. She showed us how to embrace life’s uncertainties with courage and strength, leaving a lasting legacy of love, integrity and grace.

Lois is survived by her children, Susan Woitalla of Pierz, Ann (Doug) Daub of Morgan, Robert (Maren) Woitalla of Utah; step brother, Ray (Joyce) Korsten; daughters in law, Lynn Maleski of Circle Pines and Bernice Woitalla of Harding; 17 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Woitalla, her parents and sons, Thomas “Tom” Woitalla and Gregory “Greg” Woitalla; and sister, Leola (Janson)Welle.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life www.mccl.org/donatenow a cause dear to her heart.