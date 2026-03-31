March is women's health month. To talk about some of the key issues in regards to women's health I was joined on WJON by Rejuv Medical Fitness Manager Katherine Deleon. Deleon says common challenges for women include trying to lose weight, osteoporosis, hormone conditions, and menopause. She says women are often looking for more lean muscle mass and fat loss.

Why Weight Loss is Tougher for Women

Deleon says women's issues do depend on age but perimenopause is a time in a woman's life where they may be dealing with weight gain for the first time in their life. She says weight loss is more challenging for women than it is for men. The biggest difference between the two sexes is hormone levels. Deleon explains men have more testosterone than women but women still need testosterone for energy. She says women have more estrogen and progesterone for their reproductive systems. Deleon says a certain amount of fat is needed for each woman to survive.

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Emotions

Deleon says women are more complex than men due in part to emotions. She indicates men don't have the perimenopause issue that women have. When women lose amounts of estrogen, progesterone and testosterone, they lose their sex drive, energy to move their body and it affects appetite. Deleon believes a good diet and exercise can put a woman back on track. She says functional medicine at Rejuv Medical can help with that.

Taking On Too Much

Deleon says it generally is in the nature of women to take on a lot. She says "we stay silent until we can't". Deleon says men can help the women in their life by listening and not attempting to solve the problem.

Transition Late in Life

Women transition from perimenopause to menopause and Deleon says there are many changes that take place. She says women often times feel empowered to speak their truth, take on less, and focus on being themselves.

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part conversation with Katherine Deleon, click below.