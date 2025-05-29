Now is a critical time for nesting for ducks, grouse, and turkeys. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says what happens within the next few weeks will have a big impact on the populations for hunting this fall. Schmitt says a dry stretch of weather with only a little moisture would be preferred. He says a cool, wet period of weather during the hatch isn't good and could wipe out the hatch. Schmitt says we saw that last year.

Nesting

Schmitt says it was an easy winter for ground nesting birds with hens coming through the nesting season in great shape. The nesting period lasts through the middle of June. Schmitt says ducks and grouse tend to re-nest if they need to but the broods are usually smaller.

Water Temperatures

Water temperatures haven't changed much since opening weekend. Schmitt says water temperatures locally are in the upper 50s to lower 60s. He indicates that is great for catching walleyes which should extend a good bite into June. Schmitt says minnows and leeches are still widely available at bait shops and are good options to catch walleye.

Panfish Bite

Schmitt is a bit more concerned about the panfish bit with the spawn going on in portions of the state. He says bluegills can be found moving in and out of shallow water. Schmitt says panfish are looking to spawn in water temperatures in the mid 60s. With warmer weather expected next week Schmitt expects the spawn to be amped up.

Turkey Hunting

The turkey hunting season comes to an end this weekend. Schmitt hasn't seen any updated turkey harvest numbers but he expects this year's totals to be similar to last year's with a record possibly being broken.

