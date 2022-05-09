Local Teenager Raising Funds to Support Mental Health Programs

ST. CLOUD -- May is Mental Health Awareness month and a local student is doing her part to help make sure families have access to the resources they need.

Reese Ehrlichman has taken a strong interest in mental health awareness and partnered with The Beautiful Mind Project to raise funds for mental health programs.

Ehrlichman says there needs to be more conversations and teaching on how to help people suffering from mental health.

Mental health is super important to me, I actually live with a few mental health illnesses. I want to make sure other people have the support and resources they need to get help.

Ehrlichman says all money raised from The Don't Stop Now event will go to support the teen/tween division of the Beautiful Mine Projects new Mindology Wellness Center.

Say a teenager is in a crisis and they need placement or therapy, this program has the resources available to help patients and not put a financial burden of families. That's what this event is raising money for.

Ehrlichman says getting help with mental health should be as common as going to the doctor for a broken bone.

Tickets are $50 and will include two comedy shows, free beer and wine samples and a voucher for Wild Willies Food Truck. There will also be raffle tickets for sale.

The event runs from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Saturday at the Midtown Bar in St. Cloud.