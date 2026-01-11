Prep Sports Scores – Saturday, January 10th

Most of the local St. Cloud and surrounding communities teams saw action in boys' basketball on Saturday, with all but one coming out on top. Check out all the high school sports scores from Saturday's games below.

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

ROCORI 47, Spectrum 46

Moorhead 87, Sauk Rapids-Rice 68

St. Cloud Apollo 76, Irondale 62

St. Cloud Tech 74, St. Thomas Academy 64

St. Cloud Cathedral 67, Perham 64

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Irondale 50, St. Cloud Crush 45

New London-Spicer 74, West Central Area 40

BOYS' HOCKEY:

St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Monticello 1

River Lakes 3, Princeton 1

Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 9, Prairie Center 2

Protor 5, Little Falls 0

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

Moorhead 5, St. Cloud Crush 0

MONDAY'S SCHEDULE:

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Sauk Centre vs. Kimball

Milaca vs. Hinckley-Finlayson

Pine City vs. Foley

St. John's Prep vs. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle

ROCORI vs. Alexandria

Hutchinson vs. Big Lake

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

ROCORI vs. Royalton

Maple Lake vs. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Willmar vs. Becker-Big Lake

Northern Edge vs. Mora-Milaca

