Prep Sports Scores – Saturday, January 10th
Most of the local St. Cloud and surrounding communities teams saw action in boys' basketball on Saturday, with all but one coming out on top. Check out all the high school sports scores from Saturday's games below.
BOYS' BASKETBALL:
ROCORI 47, Spectrum 46
Moorhead 87, Sauk Rapids-Rice 68
St. Cloud Apollo 76, Irondale 62
St. Cloud Tech 74, St. Thomas Academy 64
St. Cloud Cathedral 67, Perham 64
GIRLS' BASKETBALL:
Irondale 50, St. Cloud Crush 45
New London-Spicer 74, West Central Area 40
BOYS' HOCKEY:
St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Monticello 1
River Lakes 3, Princeton 1
Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 9, Prairie Center 2
Protor 5, Little Falls 0
GIRLS' HOCKEY:
Moorhead 5, St. Cloud Crush 0
MONDAY'S SCHEDULE:
BOYS' BASKETBALL:
Sauk Centre vs. Kimball
Milaca vs. Hinckley-Finlayson
Pine City vs. Foley
St. John's Prep vs. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle
ROCORI vs. Alexandria
Hutchinson vs. Big Lake
GIRLS' BASKETBALL:
ROCORI vs. Royalton
Maple Lake vs. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted
BOYS' HOCKEY:
Willmar vs. Becker-Big Lake
Northern Edge vs. Mora-Milaca
