Local Organization “200 Orphanages Worldwide” Making Progress in Improving Orphanages Around the Globe [AUDIO]

SARTELL - A local organization is making a difference in the lives of orphaned children all over the world.

"200 Orphanages Worldwide" is a volunteer-run non-profit that raises funds to build and improve conditions in orphanages worldwide.

Jan Hanson of Sartell founded "200 Orphanages Worldwide" four years ago, and recently returned from a trip to Cameroon to see the progress on the "Angel of Mercy" orphanage they're building. It will house 40 children with HIV/AIDS when completed.

She says the experience was profound and she encourages other looking for a volunteer opportunity to consider getting involved with the mission.

Hanson says they have a lot of activist work coming up that you can participate in, including a 5K run/walk in March.

For more information on their work, check out their website.