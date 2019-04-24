Local Communities Hold Annual Spring Clean Up Day

UNDATED -- With Spring finally here, it's time to clear away any debris or litter from your yards, roadways, garages or other storage places around your house.

Many local communities are holding their annual Clean-Up Day this week.

Sauk Rapids is holding a week long event starting Wednesday through Saturday. From noon until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday you can drop off your yard waste, unwanted household items, appliances, electronics and more at the Sauk Rapids compost site.

Residents in Rice, Graham, Langola and Watab townships can bring their unwanted materials to Rice City Hall from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Finally the Sartell Lions are holding their Spring Clean Up from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the Sartell Middle School.

Fees will be charged to recycle items and clean-up personnel have the final decision on what items are acceptable.