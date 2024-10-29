Local Boys & Girls Clubs Leader Wins National Award

Local Boys &#038; Girls Clubs Leader Wins National Award

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local leader with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota is being recognized with a national award.

Vice President of Operations Geri Bechtold has received the Tom Burt Pacesetter Award from the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

The national award is presented annually to non-CEO leaders who inspire and support the growth of those they lead.

Leaders say she is a respected figure in child development throughout Minnesota and across the nation. Other Clubs, youth-serving organizations, and school districts frequently seek her guidance, and her expertise has even shaped legislative insights at the local and national levels.

