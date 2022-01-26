Lloyd N. Svihel, 86, Cold Spring

February 10, 1935 - January 24, 2022

attachment-Lloyd Svihel loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Lloyd N. Svihel age 86, who died Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. A mask is required for those attending the service. For those unable to attend the service, it will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

A visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the church narthex.

Lloyd was born on February 10, 1935, in Cold Spring to Joseph E. Sr. and Anna T. (Wolkerstorfer) Svihel He married Ruth Wicklund on August 17, 1957, in Holy Angels Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Lloyd served in the U.S. Army. He worked at the Liturgical Press at St. John’s for 44 years. He loved his family, fishing, hunting, gardening, watching sports, and attending his grandchildren’s activities. Lloyd was a phenomenal card player. He is a member of the Cold Spring Legion and a retired member from the Cold Spring Fire Department.

He is survived by his children, Mark (Lesley), Julie Ficker, Lori (David Doth) Wirtzfeld, Jill (Randy) Ficker, Bob, Melissa (Jesse) Philippi; grandchildren, KaCee, Sam, Mike, Dylan, Marshal, Leah, Laura, Ashley, Trevor, Jordan, Jayden; and 9-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth; daughter, Barbie; son-in-law, John Ficker; and 5 siblings.