Lloyd K. Geillinger, 66, Silver Bay

July 25, 1955 - December 7, 2021



Lloyd K. Geillinger, 66, of Silver Bay, died suddenly on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Lloyd was born July 25, 1955 to Kenneth and Faye (Albright) Geillinger in St. Cloud, where he grew up, attended school and lived until moving to the North Shore in 2002.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Mary; step-children, Dave (Sarah) Johnson, Loren (Allyson Palmer), Alyssha (Matt) Corrigan, and Jessica (Ben) Imdieke; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Diane (Dick) Jones and Meg (Steve) Tess; and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud.

A gathering may be held at a later date.

