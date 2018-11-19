Lloyd H. Scott, Sr., 89, Sartell

June 27, 1929 - November 15, 2018

Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Country Manor Chapel in Sartell for Lloyd H. Scott, Sr., age 89, who passed away Thursday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Chaplain Adam Sohre will officiate. Visitation will be 4-8 P.M. Friday, November 23, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services at Country Manor Chapel.

Lloyd Henry Scott Sr., born June 27, 1929 at home in Osseo, MN. He attended Osseo Schools, worked various jobs including bartending. His longest was for Minnegasco for 35 years. While at Minnegasco, Lloyd developed the quality control division for the parts department. Lloyd married Patricia Daly on August 19, 1950 and had seven children. Later Lloyd married Phyllis Gebhardt on May 16, 1970 and blended their families to total eleven children. They then went on to build a home in Mounds View to accommodate their family. Upon his retirement, Lloyd & Phyllis moved to Mille Lacs Lake where they built their dream home. For their 25th anniversary, their children gave them a bus excursion to Branson, MO. They soon became “snowbirds” traveling winters between Branson, MO and Texas, eventually settling in Sartell, MN. Lloyd enjoyed football, ice fishing, cards, and spending time with his family. He was an intelligent man who spoke his mind and was a jack of all trades.

Survived by wife Phyllis of 48 Years and 11 children, Anne & Bruce Ness, Deborah & Jim Mahaffey, Patty & Chuck, Kevin & Debra Scott, Mary Ann & Gary Carlson, Cheryl & Stan Dunbar, Terri Sarazin, Carri DeSmidt, Lloyd Scott Jr., Shari Spors, & William Scott; grandchildren, Kim, Karen, Keith, Bryan, Jamie, Wyatt, Richelle, Jody, William, Michelle, Erik “Shane”, ShaVon, Nicole, Angela, Rachael, Danny, Venessa, Aaron “AJ”, Lily, Tiffany, Amanda, Cydnie, Spencer, Katie, Ian, Noah, Adam, Nolan, Shawn, Brett & Ethan; 51 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Walter & Bernice; brother, Richard; son-in-law, Earl Kruschke; 4 grandsons and 1 great grandson.