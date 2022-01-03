Lloyd D. Lommel, 77, Luxemburg

July 19, 1944 - December 30, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg for Lloyd D. Lommel, age 77 of Luxemburg who passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the University of Minnesota Fairview Hospital after complications following heart surgery. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be at the Parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and also one hour prior to the services on Monday at Mary Hall in Luxemburg. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday evening at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Lloyd Dominic Lommel was born on July 19, 1944 in St. Cloud to Norbert and Irene (Voigt) Lommel. He grew up on the family farm on Beaver Lake. He served in the United States Army Reserves from 1965 - 1970 and on June 6, 1970 he married Cheryl Studer. The couple has lived in the Luxemburg area for all of their married life. Lloyd held various jobs over the years, with his trade being a Machinist and Welder. He worked for Ickler Co., MN Bearing and Air Hydraulics as Branch Manager, and most recently for Park Industries, until retiring in 2002. Lloyd was a member of St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg where he served as trustee and also on the parish council for a number of years. He was a true outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, camping and traveling. Lloyd was also very handy and could fix anything, as people could always rely on him to help out. He was generous with his time for others and especially with his family. He was very smart, and liked to tinker with metal and wood in his shop. Lloyd was also quite witty, as he always had a joke to tell. He loved to bowl, golf and spend time with his grandkids.

Survivors include his wife Cheryl of Luxemburg; daughter, Michele (Keith) Walklin of St. Cloud; sons, Kevin (Cyntia) of Luxemburg and Nate (Sara) of Luxemburg; grandchildren, AJ, Maddi, Carter, Keegan, Raegan, Savannah, Brooklyn and Brynn; brothers, Marvin (Mary Pflueger) of Luxemburg and Glen of St. Augusta; sister, Joyce Koshiol of Sauk Rapids; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Beatrice Lahr; brother in law, Tony Lahr; and sister in law Joyce.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for Dr. Pelzel, nurse Sarah Kiffmeyer and the CentraCare Heart and Vascular Center and to Lloyd’s care team at the University of Minnesota, especially nurses, Pam and Katie. The compassion and care that was given to him is deeply appreciated.