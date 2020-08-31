Lloyd A. Koprek, 91, Sauk Rapids

June 10, 1929 - August 30, 2020

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Lloyd A. Koprek, age 91, of Sauk Rapids who died Sunday at the St. Cloud Veteran’s Administration Medical Center. Rev. Bruce Timm will officiate and entombment will be in Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Thursday at the church.

Lloyd was born June 10, 1929 in Sauk Rapids to Fred and Molly (Langeland) Koprek. He served his country in the United States Army from 1952-1954 and married Shirley Golembeski on June 20, 1959 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. In 1955 Lloyd started his banking career with Citizens Loan and Investment Company until 1965 when he went to work with Northwestern Bank in St. Cloud. He finished his banking career in 1994 as President of State Bank in Eden Valley. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church where he was a former deacon and usher. Lloyd was a member of the St. Cloud Lions Club where he received the Melvin Jones Award in 2017. He was also a member of the Sauk Rapids American Legion Post 254 since 1964. He enjoyed spending time with his family at the lake, fishing, hunting and watching SCSU hockey. Lloyd was a very faithful, social person with a great sense of humor.

Survivors include his children, Janet Renn of West St. Paul, Rick (Susan) Koprek of Kimball, Scott (Stephanie) Koprek of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Dace, Kari, Hannah, Maxwell, Molly and Megan; great grandchildren, Lyllian, Brody and Lyla. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley on January 27, 2019; sisters, Violet Koprek and Betty Sather.

A special thanks to the care given to Lloyd at the VA Medical Center of St. Cloud.

Memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran School and Redeemer Lutheran Church.