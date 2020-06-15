Little Falls Woman Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash

LITTLE FALLS -- A Little Falls woman was hurt in a two vehicle crash in Morrison County over the weekend.

The incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 27 and Dove Road, about seven miles west of Little Falls.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Jesse Bartkowicz, of Swanville, was attempting to make a left turn onto Dove Road, when she was struck by another vehicle. Bartkowicz was not hurt.

The driver of the second vehicle, 62-year-old Lisa Lano of Little Falls, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.