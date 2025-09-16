October 13, 1963 - September 11, 2025

Harold “Sonny” Joseph Otte, 61 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on September 11th, 2025. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 19th, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

Sonny was born in Sauk Centre to parents Elsie (Pederson) and Joseph Otte. He grew up in Sauk Centre with his five siblings. He attended Sauk Centre High School and later obtained his GED. He began working at Jennie-O Foods in Melrose before working at Coborns, where he worked for most of his life. Sonny was married to Cindy Hedlund, and together they had four children. Later, he was remarried to Dorthoy Rauch. Sonny enjoyed watching the Twins and the Vikings, going for walks, and playing with his dog Rolo.

Sonny is survived by his children, JoAnn “JoJo” (Dave) Shangrow, Rachel (Matthew) Tynio, David “Bud” Otte; and siblings, Ruth Bromen, David (Deb) Otte, Diane Ness, Robert Otte, and Kathy Williams

He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Robert.