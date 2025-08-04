January 20, 1935 - July 30, 2025

Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Rose Mary Mattson, 90 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Wednesday, July 30th at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, August 7th, at St. Otto’s Care Center Chapel in Little Falls with Father Patrick Hoeft officiating. A visitation will be held at the chapel from 11:30 A.M. until the hour of service. The burial will be held at 2:00 P.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Little Falls Senior Center in Rose Mary’s memory.

Rose Mary was born on January 20th, 1935, in Hopkins to Ella (Anderson) and Peter Kirchen. She grew up in Hopkins and Eden Prairie, spending time at the family farm in Eden Prairie and her childhood home in Hopkins. Rose Mary graduated from Eden Prairie High School on May 29th, 1952. She was united in marriage to Norris S. Mattson on February 19th, 1955, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church in Bloomington. The couple made their home in the cities for many years, where they raised their four children. Later in her life, Rose Mary went on to work as a secretary at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park for 28 years.

After the couple retired, they moved to the Little Falls community where they spent summers at their home, on Lake Shamineau, and winters in Arizona. During this time, they spent their days volunteering at St. Gabriel’s Hospital and the Little Falls Senior Center. Rose Mary and Norris were both lifetime members of the Randall VFW Post #9073, and she was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary. After Norris’s passing, Rose Mary moved to Little Falls. In her free time, Rose Mary enjoyed knitting, sewing, puzzles, and playing cards with family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Dawn Mattson of Hastings, Jeffrey (Marlene) Mattson of Arlington, WA, Eric Mattson of Everett, WA, and Amy (Tom) Taggart of Mound, MN; 10 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

Rose Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norris; and half-brother, Bernard Jensen.