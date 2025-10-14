June 9, 1971 - October 10, 2025

Duane Jackson, 54 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on October 10th, 2025 in his home. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Duane Isack Jackson II was born on June 9th, 1971, to parents Katherine (Mortenson) and Duane Jackson in International Falls, MN. He grew up in the Morrison County area. Duane attended Little Falls High School and later got his GED. He began working as an arborist at the age of 19. Daune worked for Dave Holtz Tree Service and Firewood in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas. He was married to Tracy Knipper, and together they had a son and two daughters. Duane loved his children dearly and cared for them greatly.

In his free time, Duane enjoyed biking, spending time outside with his RC cars, doing mechanic work, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved his family and had a big heart. Duane will be remembered by those who knew him as a good friend, a loving dad, and a proud grandpa.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Katherine Jackson of Little Falls; son, Isack Jackson; daughters, Kyler (Cam) Batton of Motley, and Merina (Jake) Johnson of Swanville; and siblings Gerry, Jackie, and Twyla.

Duane is preceded in death by his father, Duane Isack Jackson; sister Connie Jackson; baby brother Loren Jackson; grandmother, Katherine Erickson; and grandfather, Randolph Mortenson.