May 10, 1957 - June 29, 2025

Brian John Karnowski, 68-year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away on June 29th at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 20 from 11:00 A.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the Fort Ripley Park.

Brian was born on May 10th, 1957, in Little Falls to Adolph “Toby” and Bessie "Betty" (Torgerson) Karnowski. He attended Little Falls High School and graduated in 1975. After high school, Brian went to college for auto body work in North Dakota. Later, he returned to college, pursuing an education in broadcasting. He worked in radio broadcasting and eventually became a radio DJ. Through the years he also worked at IWCO, Anderson Processing, and in telemarketing in Little Falls.

On August 20th,1989, Brian was united in marriage to Bonnie Lee Parsons at Camp Ripley Chapel. Later, they divorced, but remained friends. The couple had three children, Adam, Candis, and Erin.

In his free time, Brian enjoyed reading, he had a passion for music, especially classic rock and blues. He also enjoyed woodworking, classic cars, autobody, and the Minnesota Twins Baseball Team.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Candis (Jason) Keehr of Fort Ripley, and Erin (Trevor Hines) Karnowski of Brainerd; ex-spouse and friend, Bonnie Karnowski of Little Falls; sister, Ruth Karnowski of Little Falls; brothers, Leslie (Shirlene) Chisholm of Washington; grandchildren, Hailee Wise, Sheldon Karnowski, Elly Keehr, Gabriel Keehr, Korlyna (Alec) Zack, and Makayla Keehr; and four great-grandchildren.

He in proceeded in death by his parents; son, Adam Karnowski; and a brother, Russel Chisholm.