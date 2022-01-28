Flowers fade, but beef jerky lasts (almost) forever. I can't think of a single person that would be upset to receive this bouquet of meats and cheese for a Valentine's Day gift.

Thielen Meats in Little Falls created these salty snack bouquets for the upcoming holiday, and what's really cool is that they can be customized to fit the pallet of your Valentine.

Prices for the bouquets range from $20-$50, depending on what you want in it. There are six snack stick flavors to pick from, including honey bbq, jalapeno pepper jack, cheddar, and teriyaki. Jerky comes in Colorado original, beef teriyaki, or sweet-and-hot turkey jerky. And the cheese sticks can either be smoked or not. Talk about options!

The order page on the website mentions ordering one day in advance for pickup, they are custom made after all.

Thielen Meats in Little Falls is a 4th generation, family-run, meat market founded by John Thielen and his wife Linda (Winzenburg), who are the 3rd generation. The couple owns and operates the business along with their children, Michael and Jessica, who are the 4th generation. Check out more on the story of Thielen Meats here.

